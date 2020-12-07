Mongalla IDPs demand security

The chairperson of the internally displaced persons in Mongalla County have called on the government to beef up security in the area.

This came after what he calls a recurrence of killings and abductions of children at the IDP camp in recent days.

According to Atem Akuoch Miot, a 13-year-boy was killed and another 12-year-old abducted by unidentified armed men on Friday.

He alleged that armed youth are roaming around Mangala, which he said was increasing fear among the IDPs.

“I had heard there was an arrangement to deploy police to the area, but up to now, the police haven’t arrived,”Akuoch told Eye Radio on Monday.

Atem added that they woke up this morning to find a body of a young man who was shot dead.

The unidentified man was reportedly killed while burning charcoal along Mangala-Juba road on Sunday.

Atem claimed that most of the security forces deployed in the area had fled due to a lack of food and shelter.

“Some of the security personnel ran back to Juba, because they had no place to sleep and food to eat,” he stressed.

The camp chairperson asked the national government to intervene by deploying security forces in the area to protect the IDPs.

Mongalla IDP camp was established in August to temporarily host IDPs who fled unprecedented flooding in Jonglei State.

