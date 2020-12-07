Police ‘forcefully’ drive back Terekeka cattle keepers

The national police service in Juba says it has started implementing presidential orders for returning cattle to their places of origin.

This came after clashes between cattle keepers from Terekeka left about 10 people dead around Juba last week.

“When they saw a force, they opened fire on the police force, killing one officer and wounding three others. On the second day, we confiscated some cattle, but through chiefs plus presidential order to return the cattle to their places. We have taken them back to Terekeka,” Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin told Eye Radio on Monday.

Hundreds of people were also displaced into to school and church compounds in Juba.

President Salva Kiir in 2017 issued a decree, ordering cattle keepers to move all their livestock out of the Equatoria region. Majority of the cattle camps are reportedly from Jonglei and Lakes states.

A committee comprised of a joint operation was also set up to ensure that the animals were returned to their respective states.

However, cattle are still moving freely and destroying farms in the region.

In November 2020, the national dialogue recommended that the presidential orders for returning cattle to their areas of origin be implemented.

The police spokesperson said they will use force to implement the order.

“It is a presidential order. It must be implemented. And if they refuse, we shall use force to take them back. No any other option,” he added.

The police spokesperson further says when cattle are driven away from around Juba, authorities will proceed to escort cattle away from places such as Magwi County in Eastern Equatoria State.

