Lakes State is calm and peaceful, says Rin

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

FILE: Lakes State Governor, Rin Tueny Mabor addressing the Chiefs in Rumbek - COURTESY

The governor of Lakes state says he has managed to restore a sense of law and order in the state.

Following his appointment in July this year, Rin Tueny, the former military intelligence director vowed to end cattle-related and inter-communal conflicts that have rocked the state for years.

On this basis, he immediately launched a statewide crackdown on highway robberies, inter-communal violence and banditry which led to the arrest of a number of suspects.

In his address during the 5th Governors; Forum in Juba yesterday, Rin Tueng Mabor said he has now contained insecurity in the restive state.

“The security situation in Lakes state was precarious and became a national security threat,” Governor Rin Tueng Mabor said at governors’ forum in Juba on Wednesday.

“The state was known for the senseless communal conflicts, cycle of cattle raids, impunity and revenge killing, armed and highway robbery, extortions of money and property.

“Lakes State is now relatively calm, law and order restored and is peaceful.”

Among his achievements, Governor Rin Tueng Mabor said, he recovered so many stolen cattle, established special courts to try perpetrators, and disarmed some civilians.

