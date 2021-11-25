Lawmakers call for independent Committee to investigate “targeted killings” in Bor

Pibor Administrative Area Lawmakers have called on the state and national governments to form an independent committee to investigate “targeted killings” in Bor.



The MPs also condemned the targeting killings of their tribesmen in Bor.

Early this week, Jonglei State Governor said at least nine people were killed in two separate incidents in Bor in recent days

The first incident, he said, occurred at Anyidi Payam when two young men riding on a motorbike were ambushed and killed.

Denay Chagor alleged that the attackers are believed to be suspected criminals from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

The incident reportedly angered some Anyidi youth who later attacked some natives of Pibor residing in Bor Town.

Lauryen Ibon, who represents the Pibor Administrative Area at the TNLA, told Eye Radio that this was not the first time such an incident happened in Bor town.

“This is a frequent occurrence in the presence of the government without conducting an investigation or taking any measures in this incident,” Ibon explained to Eye Radio.

“We raised our voice to the state and national government and demanded that they form an Independent and impartial committee to investigate the matter. The role of the committee will not only be to investigate, but to apprehend criminals and bring them to justice.”

The lawmakers also threatened to close the road linking the area to Bor town in protest against the slain Murle tribesmen.

“We, as members representing the people in Parliament, have decided to close the road linking Bor and Pibor,” MP Ibon said.

“I hope that the government will convince the Pibor citizens that for the first time they have arrested and prosecuted criminals.”

The state and national governments are yet to comment on the MPs stance.

