25th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Peace | Politics | States   |   Lawmakers call for independent Committee to investigate “targeted killings” in Bor

Lawmakers call for independent Committee to investigate “targeted killings” in Bor

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Pibor Administrative Area Lawmakers have called on the state and national governments to form an independent committee to investigate “targeted killings” in Bor.

The MPs also condemned the targeting killings of their tribesmen in Bor.

Early this week, Jonglei State Governor said at least nine people were killed in two separate incidents in Bor in recent days

The first incident, he said, occurred at Anyidi Payam when two young men riding on a motorbike were ambushed and killed.

Denay Chagor alleged that the attackers are believed to be suspected criminals from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

The incident reportedly angered some Anyidi youth who later attacked some natives of Pibor residing in Bor Town.

Lauryen Ibon, who represents the Pibor Administrative Area at the TNLA, told Eye Radio that this was not the first time such an incident happened in Bor town.

“This is a frequent occurrence in the presence of the government without conducting an investigation or taking any measures in this incident,” Ibon explained to Eye Radio.

“We raised our voice to the state and national government and demanded that they form an Independent and impartial committee to investigate the matter. The role of the committee will not only be to investigate, but to apprehend criminals and bring them to justice.”

The lawmakers also threatened to close the road linking the area to Bor town in protest against the slain Murle tribesmen.

“We, as members representing the people in Parliament, have decided to close the road linking Bor and Pibor,” MP Ibon said.

“I hope that the government will convince the Pibor citizens that for the first time they have arrested and prosecuted criminals.”

The state and national governments are yet to comment on the MPs stance.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor 1

Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor

Published Friday, November 19, 2021

Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces 2

Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia 3

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia

Published Saturday, November 20, 2021

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali 4

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali

Published Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place 5

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place

Published Monday, November 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Aweil man unlawful arrested, says Justice Geri

Published 1 min ago

MDI graduates over 20 journalism students

Published 22 mins ago

Two shot dead in separate incidents in Unity State

Published 1 hour ago

Orphanage reminds Kiir of his scholarship promise

Published 2 hours ago

Those behind Tambura violence are known, no need for diplomacy, says Futuyo

Published 4 hours ago

Lawmakers call for independent Committee to investigate “targeted killings” in Bor

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.