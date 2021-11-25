Those behind Tambura violence are known, no need for diplomacy, says Futuyo

Western Equatoria state governor has called on the unity government to hold to account any area leader who may have fueled the recent violence in Tambura.



More than 200 people were killed and close to 100,000 others displaced by the fighting, which broke out in June this year.

Those displaced reportedly fled to Ezo County, Yambio town, Nagero, Namutina, Wau, Nzara and Moso.

In a report released by the UN Human Rights Commission for South Sudan in September, the conflict was fueled by some Juba-based politicians who come from Tambura.

Prior to the report, Governor Alfred Futuyo had made an allegation against the likes of Nunu Kumba, Patrick Zamoi, Pascal Bandindi, and Salle Sayid – an accusation they rubbished.

Speaking at the Governors’ Forum in Juba, Futuyo said whoever had a hand in the conflict should be punished.

“Those who create problems in Western Equatoria State are known. I cannot say I don’t know them like what I heard here. We do not need diplomacy on this matter,” Futuyo said at the Governors’ Forum in Juba.

“If we are asked to bring those people here, we can do that and if I’m involved, I’m also in for it. If I have done wrong, I should be taken to court. Also, if someone did wrong, they should always be removed.

“What is wrong, if someone is removed, they are brought back and they continue to do wrong things. If I’ am the one doing it and a bad person lets them put me down and take me to prison.”

