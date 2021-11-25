25th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Peace | States   |   Those behind Tambura violence are known, no need for diplomacy, says Futuyo

Those behind Tambura violence are known, no need for diplomacy, says Futuyo

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Alfred Futuyo Karaba, Governor Western Equatoria state. Courtesy

Western Equatoria state governor has called on the unity government to hold to account any area leader who may have fueled the recent violence in Tambura.

More than 200 people were killed and close to 100,000 others displaced by the fighting, which broke out in June this year.

Those displaced reportedly fled to Ezo County, Yambio town, Nagero, Namutina, Wau, Nzara and Moso.

In a report released by the UN Human Rights Commission for South Sudan in September, the conflict was fueled by some Juba-based politicians who come from Tambura.

Prior to the report, Governor Alfred Futuyo had made an allegation against the likes of Nunu Kumba, Patrick Zamoi, Pascal Bandindi, and Salle Sayid – an accusation they rubbished.

Speaking at the Governors’ Forum in Juba, Futuyo said whoever had a hand in the conflict should be punished.

“Those who create problems in Western Equatoria State are known. I cannot say I don’t know them like what I heard here. We do not need diplomacy on this matter,” Futuyo said at the Governors’ Forum in Juba.

“If we are asked to bring those people here, we can do that and if I’m involved, I’m also in for it. If I have done wrong, I should be taken to court.  Also, if someone did wrong, they should always be removed.

“What is wrong, if someone is removed, they are brought back and they continue to do wrong things. If I’ am the one doing it and a bad person lets them put me down and take me to prison.”

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor 1

Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor

Published Friday, November 19, 2021

Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces 2

Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia 3

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia

Published Saturday, November 20, 2021

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali 4

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali

Published Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place 5

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place

Published Monday, November 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Aweil man unlawfully arrested, says Justice Geri

Published 23 mins ago

MDI graduates over 20 journalism students

Published 44 mins ago

Two shot dead in separate incidents in Unity State

Published 1 hour ago

Orphanage reminds Kiir of his scholarship promise

Published 3 hours ago

Those behind Tambura violence are known, no need for diplomacy, says Futuyo

Published 4 hours ago

Lawmakers call for independent Committee to investigate “targeted killings” in Bor

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.