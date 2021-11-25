Orphanage reminds Kiir of his scholarship promise

Some orphans have appealed to President Salva Kiir to fulfill a scholarship promise he made in 2016.

On the eve of Christmas of 2016, President Kiir visited the Juba Orphanage Home.

He allegedly promised the vulnerable children to help 20 of them further their studies.

“Regarding education, he promised to issue an order so that children in the orphanage could study for free,” said Emmanuel Malish, who was about 17 when Kiir visited the orphanage.

Since then, there has been no communication from the office of the president.

“We don’t know what happened after that; and in 2017, I became above the age of staying at orphanage,” Malish recalled.

Since he completed his high school education with Mean Grade B+ and offered a slot at the University of Juba, he has been waiting for Kiir’s office to realize the promise.

“I was admitted to the UoJ to study political science, but my problem has been school fees,” he continued.

Malish disclosed that some of his colleagues and former orphans have resorted to drug and alcohol abuse after they lost hope in furthering their studies.

For his part, the Director of Juba Orphanage Center – Angelo Kenyi, said they have been unable to access the president over the matter.

“When we try to go to the president’s office, we are prevented by the guards,” he stated.

Eye Radio’s attempts to reach the presidential spokesperson were not immediately successful.