25th November 2021
Two shot dead in separate incidents in Unity State

Two shot dead in separate incidents in Unity State

Published: 3 mins ago

Two people, including a foreign trader, have been killed in separate incidents in the area, authorities in Unity state has said.

Both fatal shootings occurred on Tuesday evening in different parts of the state, namely Mayom and Leer.

Both fatal shootings occurred on Tuesday evening in different parts of the state, namely Mayom and Leer.

Kuon Makuei, the state Minister of Information identified one of the victims as Nyindok Gatluok.

“One of the youth was killed yesterday in Leer at 8 PM and concurrently, a trader from East Africa was killed in Mayom,” the state Minister of Information.

“According to reliable sources, the foreign trader went out of his residence to look for a washroom that was far from the compound. Some bandits who were around shot and killed him and the culprits are still at large.”

The motive behind the two killings is unclear.

