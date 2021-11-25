25th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   MDI graduates over 20 journalism students

MDI graduates over 20 journalism students

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

23 Journalism students who graduated on Wednesday from Media Development Institute in Juba - credit | AMDISS | Nov. 24, 2021

More than twenty journalism students have graduated from the Media Development Institute after undergoing one-year course.

The 23 journalists were the fourth batch since the learning institution was established in 2016.

Among them, six are females.

They offered skills on Conflict sensitive Reporting, Reporting on the Extractive industry, English Language, Computer and Gender Sensitive Reporting

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Aya Irene, who is the principle of the institution, said:

“We enrolled about 29 students. Some of the students among the 29 dropout due to various reasons,” Aya said.

“I want to confirm that all the 23 sitting in front of you here and wearing the gowns have met all the requirement to be awarded advance certificate in journalism.

“I want to assure you that this are the people who were carefully groomed to join the media industry to provide professional journalism talent.”

Each graduate was awarded with an advanced certificate in Journalism.

Aya has encouraged more women to join the institute in order to amplify the voices of women in the country.

The Media Development Institute was established in 2014 as a training wing of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan – AMDISS.

AMDISS is a not-for-profit member based organization founded in 2003 by South Sudanese Senior Journalists to advocate and address the need to improve the capacity of local journalists to respond to the crucial issues of human rights, good governance.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor 1

Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor

Published Friday, November 19, 2021

Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces 2

Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia 3

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia

Published Saturday, November 20, 2021

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali 4

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali

Published Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place 5

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place

Published Monday, November 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MDI graduates over 20 journalism students

Published 1 min ago

It is unlawful to arrest father over son’s bride price, says Justice Geri

Published 18 mins ago

Two shot dead in separate incidents in Unity State

Published 45 mins ago

Orphanage reminds Kiir of his scholarship promise

Published 2 hours ago

Those behind Tambura violence are known, no need for diplomacy, says Futuyo

Published 3 hours ago

Lawmakers call for independent Committee to investigate “targeted killings” in Bor

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.