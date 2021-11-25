MDI graduates over 20 journalism students

More than twenty journalism students have graduated from the Media Development Institute after undergoing one-year course.

The 23 journalists were the fourth batch since the learning institution was established in 2016.

Among them, six are females.

They offered skills on Conflict sensitive Reporting, Reporting on the Extractive industry, English Language, Computer and Gender Sensitive Reporting

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Aya Irene, who is the principle of the institution, said:

“We enrolled about 29 students. Some of the students among the 29 dropout due to various reasons,” Aya said.

“I want to confirm that all the 23 sitting in front of you here and wearing the gowns have met all the requirement to be awarded advance certificate in journalism.

“I want to assure you that this are the people who were carefully groomed to join the media industry to provide professional journalism talent.”

Each graduate was awarded with an advanced certificate in Journalism.

Aya has encouraged more women to join the institute in order to amplify the voices of women in the country.

The Media Development Institute was established in 2014 as a training wing of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan – AMDISS.

AMDISS is a not-for-profit member based organization founded in 2003 by South Sudanese Senior Journalists to advocate and address the need to improve the capacity of local journalists to respond to the crucial issues of human rights, good governance.