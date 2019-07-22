Latjor speaker voted out

The speaker of Latjor state assembly has been removed, in what some local politicians described as a “controversial vote” against him.

Hon Tut Simon Khor had reportedly been at loggerheads with the state governor – Elijah Liej Bany – over the manner in which the state affairs were being managed.

In a letter, Hon Tut circulated recently, titled: “Latjor State leadership crisis”, he accuses the state governor of fostering a fallout between the assembly and the executive as a result of his interference in the work of the legislature.

The letter alleges that Governor Elijah Liej has on many occasions, prevented some cabinet ministers from appearing before the state assembly to answer to questions related to their ministries.

This includes the state minister of finance, who was requested to provide information on financial statements and monthly credit advances; and the state minister of Public service on manpower and the increase of state employees’ salaries.

Another state minister summoned by the assembly who declined to appear, allegedly on Governor Liej’s orders, was the state minister of Agriculture.

According to Hon Tut Simon, the agriculture minister was expected to explain to the assembly the whereabouts of the tractors President Salva Kiir donated to all states, the number of those that are lost and how.

He added that the committee – tasked with managing the 50 million pounds donated by the indigenous people in a fund-raising initiative to rebuild Nasir Hospital – has never updated the assembly on the progress of this project.

Hon Tut Simon also attributed this to the interference of the state governor.

He described his removal as unlawful and further accused Governor Liej of bribing some members to ensure his impeachment succeeds.

He was replaced by Hon Nyabuony Luotluot over the weekend.

Eye radio’s efforts to get a comment from Governor Elijah Liej and the new speaker were not immediately successful.