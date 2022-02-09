Lawmaker requests Kiir to help free Abraham Chol

A legislator representing Twic East County in the national parliament is appealing to President Salva Kiir to intervene and release detained self-proclaimed Prophet, Abraham Chol.

Abraham Chol was arrested after announcing a premonition that President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr Riek Machar would be deposed from their seats by July 9, 2021, on South Sudan Independence Day.

A purported arrest warrant was then issued by a public prosecutor in Central Equatoria state.

The warrant instructed, “Any police personnel on duty to arrest” the leader of the Cush International Church whom it said, “stands charged with the offences under the South Sudan Penal Code.”

The sections talk about; insulting or inciting contempt of religious creed, Abuse of Religious and Noble Beliefs, subverting the constitutional government, causing disaffection among police and defense forces.

The controversial self-proclaimed prophet has been in detention for about 7 months now.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, David de Dau pleads to the president to release Abraham Chol saying his continues detention is a violation of his constitutional rights.

“I would like to apologize with this special appeal to the president to reconsider the release of Prophet Abraham Chol without further delay”, the statement by the MP read.

According to the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan 2011 as amended, any person who is arrested shall be informed, at the time of arrest, of the reasons for his or her arrest and shall be promptly informed of any charges against him or her.

It also says a person arrested by the police as part of an investigation, may be held in detention, for a period not exceeding 24 hours and if not released on bond to be produced in court.

The court shall therefore, have the authority to either remand the accused in prison or to release him or her on bail.

But Hon. Dau said this did not happen in the case of Chol who is in prison for close to eight months now.

