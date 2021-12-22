22nd December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Lawmakers pass bill renaming the Police and Fire Brigade

Lawmakers pass bill renaming the Police and Fire Brigade

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 18 seconds ago

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan's Transitional National Legislative Assembly building - courtesy

The Revitalized National Legislature and the Council of States have passed a bill renaming the country’s police and Fire Brigade.

According to the amended bill, the South Sudan Police Service shall be called the National Police Service, while the South Sudan Fire Bridget is changed to Civil Defense Service.

The bicameral house has maintained the National Prisons Service.

The move comes as preparations to graduate the 53,000 unified forces are ongoing.

They include the army, police, prisons service and the fire brigade.

Paul Yoane Bunju is the Chairperson of the Information Committee at Revitalized National Transitional Legislature

He described the amended bill as an urgent matter.

“The bill was an urgent matter, it was taken through all the stages in the same seating. The seating was important with participation of all the honorable members,” the Chairperson of the Information Committee said.

“In amendment number 9, the name of our South Sudan Police Service is now to be called National Police Service? For the National Prisons Service, the name has been maintained. But for the Fire Brigade, it has been changed to South Sudan Civil Defense Service.”

Yoan Bunju was speaking to the state-run SSBC after the seating yesterday.

 

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 12:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat 1

Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat

Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S 2

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers 3

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her 4

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba 5

Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba

Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lawmakers pass bill renaming the Police and Fire Brigade

Published 18 seconds ago

VP Hussein orders partial lockdown amid COVID surge

Published 17 hours ago

Kiir donates 10M ssp to Amadi Internal Province during 100th anniversary celebration

Published 17 hours ago

Over 800 civilians killed or injured between July and Sept in S Sudan violence – UN report

Published 18 hours ago

Third batch of the J&J Covid vaccine arrives in Juba

Published 19 hours ago

S Sudanese activist, Achol Malong warned not to talk to media

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.