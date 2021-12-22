Lawmakers pass bill renaming the Police and Fire Brigade

The Revitalized National Legislature and the Council of States have passed a bill renaming the country’s police and Fire Brigade.



According to the amended bill, the South Sudan Police Service shall be called the National Police Service, while the South Sudan Fire Bridget is changed to Civil Defense Service.

The bicameral house has maintained the National Prisons Service.

The move comes as preparations to graduate the 53,000 unified forces are ongoing.

They include the army, police, prisons service and the fire brigade.

Paul Yoane Bunju is the Chairperson of the Information Committee at Revitalized National Transitional Legislature

He described the amended bill as an urgent matter.

“The bill was an urgent matter, it was taken through all the stages in the same seating. The seating was important with participation of all the honorable members,” the Chairperson of the Information Committee said.

“In amendment number 9, the name of our South Sudan Police Service is now to be called National Police Service? For the National Prisons Service, the name has been maintained. But for the Fire Brigade, it has been changed to South Sudan Civil Defense Service.”

Yoan Bunju was speaking to the state-run SSBC after the seating yesterday.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter