VP Hussein orders partial lockdown amid COVID surge

The National Taskforce on Coronavirus has re-introduced a partial lockdown measure after a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.



Social gatherings and entertainment sites have been directed to adhere to the Covid-19 measures, and a night curfew imposed effective this evening from 10pm till 6am.

The taskforce states that wearing of face mask is now mandatory and citizens must observe social distancing while avoiding handshake “due to the recent surge of the covid-19 pandemic in the country and around the globe and as a precautionary measure for all public and private sectors.”

As of Monday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed over 500 new cases in the last three days.

This raises South Sudan’s cumulative tally to 13,500 while the number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 133 as there was no new death registered.

The Vice President for Service Cluster says in an attempt to contain the resurgence of the virus, the government has banned all social gatherings.

Hussein Abdelbagi also announced that he has tested positive for the pandemic and he is currently under quarantine at his residence.

“The national taskforce is hereby once again putting in place necessary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as follows, enforcing lockdown with effect from 21st December 2021 to 10th January 2022,” VP Hussein told media at his residence in Juba Tuesday evening.

“We are warning the public to stop receiving death bodies in numbers at the airport reception and burials. This shall only be attended by not more than 20 immediate relatives.”

