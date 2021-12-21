Kiir donates 10M ssp to Amadi Internal Province during 100th anniversary celebration

President Salva Kiir has donated 10 Million South Sudanese Pounds to the internal Province of Amadi for the Centenary celebrations.



This was announced yesterday in Lui Town of Western Equatoria State during the 100th Anniversary by the minister in the office of the president.

Yesterday, Kiir delegated Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin to represent him at the celebrations due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Barnaba disclosed that Kiir has also directed for the renovation of Lui Girls National Secondary school and Mundri National Secondary School, including Öhu Dam to be operated with a Solar system

Other pledges included the rehabilitation of Lui Hospital, completion of construction of Archbishop’s House in Lui and a new standby generator for electricity in Dr Fraser Memorial Cathedral.

Bismarck Avokaya, the Bishop of Mundri Parish confirmed the assistance to Eye Radio this morning from Lui town.

“We had Centenary celebrations yesterday and we are finishing the celebrations well today. There are 10 million SSP for the Centenary celebrations from President Salva Kiir,” Bismarck said.

The two-day event which ends today in Lui commemorates the life of Dr Kenneth Grant Frazer and his wife Helen Galbraith.

Late Dr Kenneth Grant Fraser was a Scottish missionary doctor and educator in Southern Sudan by then, specifically working among the Moru people in greater Mundri.

He was born in 1877 in Scotland. He died in Lui, South Sudan on 10 February 1935.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Over 800 civilians killed or injured between July and Sept in S Sudan violence – UN report Previous Post