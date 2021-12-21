22nd December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Kiir donates 10M ssp to Amadi Internal Province during 100th anniversary celebration

Kiir donates 10M ssp to Amadi Internal Province during 100th anniversary celebration

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 16 hours ago

A poster of 100 years anniversary celebration for Internal Province of Amadi during the two-day celebration in Lui - courtesy

President Salva Kiir has donated 10 Million South Sudanese Pounds to the internal Province of Amadi for the Centenary celebrations.

This was announced yesterday in Lui Town of Western Equatoria State during the 100th Anniversary by the minister in the office of the president.

Yesterday, Kiir delegated Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin to represent him at the celebrations due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Barnaba disclosed that Kiir has also directed for the renovation of Lui Girls National Secondary school and Mundri National Secondary School, including Öhu Dam to be operated with a Solar system

Other pledges included the rehabilitation of Lui Hospital, completion of construction of Archbishop’s House in Lui and a new standby generator for electricity in Dr Fraser Memorial Cathedral.

Bismarck Avokaya, the Bishop of Mundri Parish  confirmed the assistance to Eye Radio this morning from Lui town.

“We had Centenary celebrations yesterday and we are finishing the celebrations well today. There are 10 million SSP for the Centenary celebrations from President Salva Kiir,” Bismarck said.

The two-day event which ends today in Lui commemorates the life of Dr Kenneth Grant Frazer and his wife Helen Galbraith.

Late Dr Kenneth Grant Fraser was a Scottish missionary doctor and educator in Southern Sudan by then, specifically working among the Moru people in greater Mundri.

He was born in 1877 in Scotland. He died in Lui, South Sudan on 10 February 1935.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 12:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat 1

Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat

Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S 2

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers 3

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her 4

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba 5

Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba

Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

VP Hussein orders partial lockdown amid COVID surge

Published 16 hours ago

Kiir donates 10M ssp to Amadi Internal Province during 100th anniversary celebration

Published 16 hours ago

Over 800 civilians killed or injured between July and Sept in S Sudan violence – UN report

Published 17 hours ago

Third batch of the J&J Covid vaccine arrives in Juba

Published 18 hours ago

S Sudanese activist, Achol Malong warned not to talk to media

Published 19 hours ago

Gov’t orders mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for university staff and students

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.