14th September 2021
Leaders urged to create enabling environment for citizens

Authors: Charles Wote | Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr Emmanuel Malish Taban during talk show at Eye Radio - credit Eye Radio | Lou Nelson | Sept. 14, 2021

A renowned South Sudanese doctor in South Africa, on Tuesday urged the country’s leadership to create a peaceful environment for the citizens to build their nation.

 

Dr. Emmanuel Taban is considered a world’s leading pulmonologist in the discovery for the treatment of coronavirus patients and saving their lives in South Africa.

Early this year, Dr. Taban published a book titled: The Boy Who Never Gave Up: A Refugee’s Epic Journey to Triumph.

The 248-pag book is an autobiography of Dr. Taban, being a fatherless child.

It also covers education, war, corruption, determination and victim mentality during his early ages.

Dr. Emmanuel Taban is encouraging politicians to create the enabling environment for citizens to thrive and contribute to development.

“I am a South Sudanese, I was born in South Sudan, grew up in South Sudan but today I am a world leading pulmonologist. Also if you look at the Olympics recently, the winner of the 800 meters was also a South Sudanese who is based in the USA. What does that mean,” Dr. Emmanuel Taban has said.

“If the environment is right, it will have a huge potential to move this country forward. We are not like the others in the African continent.”

“We can be special if we could just spend more time educating our children and creating the kind of a peaceful environment where they could actually develop.”

Dr. Taban was named by the New African Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans in 2020.

