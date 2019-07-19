Let’s not rely on donors – Tut

The chairperson of the national pre-transitional committee or NPTC has discouraged peace parties from relying on donors for the implementation of the peace accord.

Speaking on Thursday, at the end of a three-day workshop organized by the NPTC and security sector mechanisms in the peace agreement, Tut Gatluak said South Sudan’s resources should be used for peace implementation.

“With this peace agreement, we have to count on ourselves – to support ourselves financially. Nobody will come to our support if we are not able to support ourselves and we are going to live up to that task,” said the presidential advisor on security affairs.

He said all forces have been asked to report to the contentment sites.

“I have given a report to His Excellency, the President today on the progress of the work so that all the forces have to report to contentment site as quick as possible. Because of that, if have instructed security mechanism have been issued departure order for the respective assembly point tomorrow,” said Tut Gatluak.

The NPTC is tasked with drawing a road-map, including preparing a budget for the Pre-transitional period that is expected to come to an end in November.

Political leaders, including members of the NPTC, have been attributing slow progress of the implementation of the pre-transitional period activities on lack of money.

They called upon the international community to avail funds for the activities – which include training, unification, and cantonment of forces.