15th January 2020
News | States

Lol state critic freed, awarded damages

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Symbol of justice.

A court in Aweil town has freed an activist who was detained for criticizing the state government last year.

Nicodemus Nyuet had accused the government of Lol State of corruption, poor service delivery and poor governance.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Nyuet also charged Rizik Zachariah’s government of the negligence of duty.

In response, Lol State government arrested him in Juba in August, where he was later transferred to Aweil for sentencing.

He was charged with defamation and false claims.

But on Monday, the court ruled in favor of the activist, ordering for his immediate release.

“I have been released on Monday of the charges that were labelled against me,” Mr. Nyuet told eye radio on Tuesday. “As per the ruling of yesterday, the court confirmed that all I have written were through.

The court also ordered the state government to pay him a compensation of 100,000 South Sudanese Pounds in damages.

