15th January 2020
Kiir, Machar call for more consultations on number of states

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and SPLM/A-IO chairperson Dr. Riek Machar at the State House on Jan 15, 2020. Photo/Emmanuel J Akile/Eye Radio.

President Salva Kiir and the opposition leader, Dr. Riek Machar have told the mediator to once again consult other political parties over the stalemate on the number and boundaries of the states. A meeting between the two principals took place at the State House, J1, on Wednesday afternoon.

They referred the mediator-South African Deputy President David Mabuzato to seek the views of Opposition Alliance, and other opposition parties before they make the final decision.

Determining the number of states and their boundaries is among the tasks that are meant to be completed within the pre-transitional period.

Addressing the press after the meeting of the two leaders, the chairperson of the National Pre-Transitional Committee, Tut Gatluak said a final report is being prepared before a decision on the number of States is made.

“Concerning the file of the number of the states and the boundaries, the consultation is ongoing and the parties have already committed to resolve the matter,” Mr. Gatluak said. “Right now the committees are working closely to address this issue and after the final report from all the parties, the two principals will meet again and make a final decision on the matter.

There are currently 32 States decreed by President Kiir, and the Abyei administrative area but the revitalized peace agreement demands that the parties agree on a compromise.

Several meetings have been held in the past between Kiir and Machar over the security arrangements, formation of a unity government and now on the number of States.

“The deputy President of South Africa, is spearheading this file and we decided to give him more time for further consultation with all the parties to the revitalized peace agreement because this issue of the states involves all the parties to the agreement and I’m sure we will reach to an agreement,” Gatluak added.

The international community and activists have urged the two leaders to ensure all pre-interim provisions are completed before the establishment of the government next month.

There are less than 40 days left before a coalition government is formed.

