3rd February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | National News | News   |   Lui Hospital workers reject new contracts from employer

Lui Hospital workers reject new contracts from employer

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Lui Hospital, Mundri -South Sudan. Credit| Lakamadi Youth Forum LYF

Over 30 health workers at Lui Hospital in Mundri, Western Equatoria, State, have declined to sign new contracts after what they call salary cuts by their employer, CUAMM.

“As a clinical officer, I’m paid only $140 per month and the cleaners they receive about $50 per month,” one of the staff disclosed.

CUAMM – also known as Doctors Without Borders – is an Italian International non-governmental organization operating in parts of the country, including Mundri.

The organization supports public health centres in providing healthcare in some hard-to-reach areas in the country.

Stephen Saba and James Primo are among the protesting health workers.

“The contract delayed up-to January 15th, that’s when they released the contract.,” they said.

“When the contract came out, we found out the previous money we used to get has been deducted.”

They added that they had repeatedly requested their employer to increase their salaries, but instead reduced the remunerations.

The clinicians and nurses say they used to be paid between 115 and 140 US dollars, – amounts they say are too little to cater for their basic needs.

The least paid among them are cleaners.

According to Saba and Primo, despite lodging their complaints, the organization has been reluctant to address their grievances.

“We need them to pay us money that can make someone happy.”

Their last complaint, they said, was in November last year, a month before their contracts came to an end.

 Efforts to contact CUAMM were not immediately successful

But, Hasap Muremi, Lui Hospital administrator, confirmed the matter.

He said when he contacted CUAMM over the issue, the organization informed him, and it is yet to sign an MOU with the church before reviewing the employees’ structure.

“CUAMM said they cannot increase salaries at the beginning of the contract because they are still going to sign a memorandum of understanding with the church, and also that they are working on the increment of salaries with the ministry of health.”

Muremi added that the organization called on the health workers who refused to sign the new contract to be patient.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence 1

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories 2

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

Makuei trashes NSS abusive surveillance report 3

Makuei trashes NSS abusive surveillance report

Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021

South Sudan switches to a new time zone 4

South Sudan switches to a new time zone

Published Monday, February 1, 2021

Working hours to remain 8 to 5 despite new time zone 5

Working hours to remain 8 to 5 despite new time zone

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lui Hospital workers reject new contracts from employer

Published 4 hours ago

State, local gov’t officials to be appointed this week

Published 6 hours ago

COVID 19: crowded Juba prison poses a ‘health risk’ to over 1,600 inmates

Published 6 hours ago

Student killed by police captain in fatal motorbike accident in Aweil

Published 6 hours ago

Coronavirus: One death, 54 new cases recorded

Published 7 hours ago

Wau inmates urged to live exemplary lives after prison

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.