17th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Machar pushes for incorporation of the agreement into states’ constitutions

Machar pushes for incorporation of the agreement into states’ constitutions

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 8 hours ago

FVP, Dr Riek Machar addressing a workshop for the state's ministers of parliamentary affairs in Juba on Tuesday - Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | Nov. 16, 2021

The First Vice president has called on the state government to expedite the incorporation of the peace agreement into their respective state’s Constitution.

Dr. Riek Machar says, this will enable the state government to get back their constitutional powers as enshrined in the constitution.

Since the transitional period began, President Salva Kiir has been the only appointing authority for all constitutional post holders.

However, Machar says speeding up the incorporation of the peace agreement into the state’s constitution – will allow governors to appoint in their respective states.

“When you incorporate the agreement into your constitutions and to be informative with all what is done at the national level,” Dr. Riek told a workshop for the state’s ministers of parliamentary affairs in Juba on Tuesday.

“The powers that belong to the states will go to you automatically, and the governors can do the appointment of the ministers, the commissioner per amended constitutions.”

Last week, President Salva Kiir reconstituted and appointed members of four state parliaments.

This include; Central Equatoria, Western Equatoria, Lakes and Upper Nile state.

Kiir also appointed speakers and deputy speakers in the above states.

He appointed 51 Members of Parliament in each state respectively.

However, President Kiir did not reconstitute state parliaments in Warrap, Unity, Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria, Northern and Western Bahr El-Ghazal states respectively.

Lawmaking Assemblies in the two administrative areas of Pibor and Ruweng are also on the list of yet to be reconstituted.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny 1

Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination 2

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers 3

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers

Published Saturday, November 13, 2021

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody 4

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits 5

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US joins UK and Canada in supporting GESS

Published 4 hours ago

Pibor youth agrees to the unconditional return of expelled NGOs

Published 7 hours ago

Warrap denies executing two men by firing squad

Published 7 hours ago

EES, partners launch Torit-Magwi feeder road

Published 8 hours ago

Machar pushes for incorporation of the agreement into states’ constitutions

Published 8 hours ago

Corruption cripples service delivery in S Sudan – IMF

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.