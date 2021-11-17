Machar pushes for incorporation of the agreement into states’ constitutions

The First Vice president has called on the state government to expedite the incorporation of the peace agreement into their respective state’s Constitution.



Dr. Riek Machar says, this will enable the state government to get back their constitutional powers as enshrined in the constitution.

Since the transitional period began, President Salva Kiir has been the only appointing authority for all constitutional post holders.

However, Machar says speeding up the incorporation of the peace agreement into the state’s constitution – will allow governors to appoint in their respective states.

“When you incorporate the agreement into your constitutions and to be informative with all what is done at the national level,” Dr. Riek told a workshop for the state’s ministers of parliamentary affairs in Juba on Tuesday.

“The powers that belong to the states will go to you automatically, and the governors can do the appointment of the ministers, the commissioner per amended constitutions.”

Last week, President Salva Kiir reconstituted and appointed members of four state parliaments.

This include; Central Equatoria, Western Equatoria, Lakes and Upper Nile state.

Kiir also appointed speakers and deputy speakers in the above states.

He appointed 51 Members of Parliament in each state respectively.

However, President Kiir did not reconstitute state parliaments in Warrap, Unity, Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria, Northern and Western Bahr El-Ghazal states respectively.

Lawmaking Assemblies in the two administrative areas of Pibor and Ruweng are also on the list of yet to be reconstituted.

