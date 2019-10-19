19th October 2019
Machar returns home

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr Machar is flanked by government and his guards, Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Credit | Woja Emmanuel/Eye Radio

The leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition has returned to Juba to hold peace talks with the President.

Dr. Riek Machar arrived in the capital at about 11:45 am.

The meeting will revolve around the outstanding issues, including the number and boundaries of states, the allocation of ministerial portfolios, and cantonment of forces.

The principals and other signatories to the revitalized peace agreement are expected to form a coalition government on November 12.

