20th October 2019
Women's football teams want a doc

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 13 hours ago

Torit Women's Football Team post for photograph before the match begins in Juba on Tues, Oct 15, 2019 | Credit | Kelly Abale

The managers of the women’s football teams participating in a tournament in Juba are calling on organizers of the game to assign medical doctors for emergencies.

Four women teams from Yei, Yambio, Torit and Juba are camping at the Multi-Purpose Training Centre or MTC in Juba.

The teams reportedly have no medical doctor at their camp, or a vehicle to be used in case of emergencies.

The call comes after four of the Torit Young Star women footballers were admitted at Freedom and Victoria hospitals when they developed health complications Thursday night.

The Torit Young Stars women football team head coach says South Sudan Football Association need to assign medical doctors to sleep at the camp.

“To the South Sudan Football Association, I want to request them to bring for us a doctor at the camp and be with us here because the second sickness of one of my players occurred at night and it was hard to rush the patient to the hospital due to lack of transport,” Modi Gabriel told Eye Radio.

“If they can’t bring doctors here, they should at least bring a vehicle here for medical emergencies.”

The first ever women’s football league under the South Sudan Football Association kicked off in Juba on Tuesday last week.

The league is expected to last for two weeks.

