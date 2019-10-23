23rd October 2019
Machar returns to Khartoum without a deal

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 mins ago

SPLM-IO leader, Dr. Riek Machar and head of UNSC delegation to Juba Ambassador Jerry Matjila leaves the meeting hall at J1 in Juba on Sunday October 20, 2019. Credit/ Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio

The SPLM-IO says its leader will return to Juba to continue talks on the outstanding issues if invited by President Salva Kiir.

Dr. Riek Machar left Juba for Khartoum on Monday after spending the weekend in Juba meeting the President and a visiting delegation of the UN Security Council.

Kiir and Machar discussed the contentious issues in Chapter II of the revitalized peace agreement -mainly – on the security arrangements and the boundaries and number of states.

The two principles, however, failed to reach a consensus. They also failed to agree on forming the government of national unity by November 12.

On Monday, President Kiir left for Russia, while Machar returned to Khartoum.

“He went back to Sudan and is ready to come back [to Juba] at any time -if he is called or invited by President Salva Kiir to discuss these issues,” said Manawa Peter, SPLM-IO ‘senior official.

Manawa also said his boss can only travel to Khartoum due to the restriction of movement decision placed on him by the region.

Last year, the IGAD Heads of State agreed to transfer Machar from South Africa to Sudan to enable him to participate in the peace talks.

“IGAD up to now did not free him so he can come to South Sudan to participate in the political crisis in the country,” Manawa added.

