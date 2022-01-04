4th January 2022
Machar’s faction denies report of surrender to Sudanese army

SPLA-IO spokesman Col. Lam Paul Gabriel speaking to the press in Juba - courtesy

The SPLA-IO of Dr. Riek Machar has denied the surrender of its forces to the Sudanese army on the border after being chased by the Kit-Gwang group.

The spokesperson of SPLA IO under Machar claims that their forces have been ordered by their high command to move to Sudan territory to avoid loss of more lives.

On Sunday, media reported that at least 6 commanders and 300 soldiers loyal to Dr. Machar have surrendered to the Sudanese army after fleeing from General Simon Gatwech Dual’s forces in Manyo County of Upper Nile state.

The move comes after over 40 soldiers were killed during renewed clashes between the rival forces of SPLA-IO in Magenis on Sunday.

According to Lam Gabriel, the SPLM/A-IO spokesperson in Juba, the transfer of their forces to Sudanese territory was carried out in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Command and with the cooperation and knowledge of the Sudanese authorities.

“Our forces did not surrender, they were directed to move to the Sudanese territory because we didn’t want to move to places close to the SSPDF or move to the South,” Col. Lam told Eye Radio.

“Our forces as of now in the territory of the Sudan government and Sudan government are aware of their presence.

“I can confirm to you clearly that they have not surrendered, it was just directives and they are implementing the order that came from our chairman.”

