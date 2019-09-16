Makuei denies calling MPs ‘anti-government’

The Minister of information, Michael Makuei, has denied describing as anti-government outspoken members of parliament.

Makuei’s remarks came about 10 days ago after the MPs called for dismissal of the minister of finance and economic planning over unpaid salaries.

One of the lawmakers had asked the President to fire Salvatore Garang Mabiordit for failing to fulfil a promise he had made recently.

In May, the council of ministers directed Garang to clear all unpaid salaries for the civil servants, a directive he did not honor.

In July, Members of parliament threatened to impeach him over the issue and failure to account for the past fiscal year budget.

During the council of ministers meeting on the 6th of this month, Makuei called the outspoken MPs anti-government.

However, he now denies making such a statement, saying he was misquoted.

“Can you please quote to me, when did I say that statement? I did not say such a thing and this is misquotation. Otherwise any journalist who was there should bring my voice. I know that there are some journalist who are anti-Michael and they are capable of creating whatever stories being said. The cabinet meeting had nothing to do with the parliament, so if there are such reports then you can even tell me the authority because I will be ready to take that body to the court.”

However, Makuei made the statement earlier this month.

“In any system you don’t expect everybody to be in support of the government and as you said, you said some MPs, these MPs are anti-government, the rest are there and they know what is happening in the government and any MP knows his responsibilities and his duties.”