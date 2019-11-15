Makuei responds to U.S ‘100 days’ criticism

The government spokesperson has described the recent US criticism faced by President Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar as a double standard on the peace process.

On Wednesday, the U.S government called into question the ability of President Kiir and Dr. Machar to lead South Sudan after it said the two leaders failed to form a government of national unity on 12 November as expected.

A statement by the State Department pointed out that the Trump administration would review its relationship with the government of South Sudan over the slow pace of peace implementation.

This follows last week’s meeting whereby Kiir and Machar agreed to extend the pre-transitional period by 100 days to allow for the implementation of the pending tasks.

These include, screening, registration, training and reunification of the forces, and the decision on the number and boundaries of the states.

But the U.S said it is gravely disappointed with South Sudan’s leaders because they did not meet the deadline to form the coalition government as agreed upon in May this year.

The country’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said America would work in partnership with the region to establish a “new paradigm” to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan.

However, the government spokesperson, Michael Makuei Lueth, described the statement as contradictory.

“These are people with double standards, because when the President was talking about the establishment of R-TGoNU, they went on air and said they would not recognize that government if it didn’t include Riek Machar,” Makuei told Eye Radio on Friday.

“So, we went for negotiations in order to extend or not to extend it and we found ourselves forced by the circumstances to accept the extension so that Riek Machar would be included.

“Now, they came up again and said: ‘This is not acceptable, why extend again?’ What is this double standard?”

Last month, the Troika, which comprises of US, UK, Norway and other regional and international partners called for timely formation of unity government on November 12, saying it’s the only hope for the South Sudanese.

They said a transitional government would enable the conditions for a constructive relationship during the next phase of South Sudan’s peace process.