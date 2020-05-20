20th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Striking doctors resume workJonglei clashes leave ‘over 200 dead’All MPs to test for Covid-19Eye Radio journalist’s home attacked, brother woundedMakuei’s contacts await screening for Covid-19

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Makuei’s contacts await screening for Covid-19

Makuei’s contacts await screening for Covid-19

Author: Nana Alfred Taban | Published: 5 hours ago

Information Minister Michael Makuei | File photo.

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, says his contacts are yet to be screened for coronavirus after he tested positive for the pandemic.

Several other senior government officials tested positive for the virus on Monday, including First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and his wife, Angelina Teny, the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

According to Hon. Makuei, who is now in self-isolation at his house in Juba, he does not know when the detecting center will test his contacts, which include his family members.

“Yes they have not yet come to take the samples from my contacts, they were supposed to be tested the same day,” Makuei told Eye Radio on Wednesday morning.

“They told me that they will send people to me but nobody has been sent up to now. So I can’t say when they will come. And the rest of the family are there but I’m not worried because I have quarantined myself alone in a separate room.”

It is not clear why the Ministry of Health’s rapid response team has not immediately responded to screen contacts of a positive coronavirus case.

South Sudan has so far confirmed 347 cases of coronavirus, with 6 deaths.

Total Page Visits: 164 - Today Page Visits: 164

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
I’m happy I served the country – Jok Riak 1

I’m happy I served the country – Jok Riak

Published Thursday, May 14, 2020

FULL TEXT: Kiir’s 2020 SPLA Day Speech 2

FULL TEXT: Kiir’s 2020 SPLA Day Speech

Published Friday, May 15, 2020

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19 3

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19

Published Monday, May 18, 2020

Ateny blames latest clashes in Jonglei on absence of state governments 4

Ateny blames latest clashes in Jonglei on absence of state governments

Published Monday, May 18, 2020

South Sudan registers first Covid-19 death 5

South Sudan registers first Covid-19 death

Published Thursday, May 14, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Striking doctors resume work

Published 1 hour ago

Jonglei clashes leave ‘over 200 dead’

Published 1 hour ago

All MPs to test for Covid-19

Published 2 hours ago

Meet Dr. Ajak Makor who beat the COVID-19, recounts his days in isolation

Published 3 hours ago

Eye Radio journalist’s home attacked, brother wounded

Published 4 hours ago

Makuei’s contacts await screening for Covid-19

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.