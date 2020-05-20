Makuei’s contacts await screening for Covid-19

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, says his contacts are yet to be screened for coronavirus after he tested positive for the pandemic.

Several other senior government officials tested positive for the virus on Monday, including First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and his wife, Angelina Teny, the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

According to Hon. Makuei, who is now in self-isolation at his house in Juba, he does not know when the detecting center will test his contacts, which include his family members.

“Yes they have not yet come to take the samples from my contacts, they were supposed to be tested the same day,” Makuei told Eye Radio on Wednesday morning.

“They told me that they will send people to me but nobody has been sent up to now. So I can’t say when they will come. And the rest of the family are there but I’m not worried because I have quarantined myself alone in a separate room.”

It is not clear why the Ministry of Health’s rapid response team has not immediately responded to screen contacts of a positive coronavirus case.

South Sudan has so far confirmed 347 cases of coronavirus, with 6 deaths.

