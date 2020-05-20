MSF suspends operations in Pieri over violence

Health charity MSF has suspended operations in conflict-affected Pieri area, following the death of their staff in Greater Akobo areas.

This came after it confirmed that one of its staff was killed and two others injured during intense fighting that erupted in the area at the weekend.

Several people have been reportedly killed and many displaced in the latest tribal conflict in Jonglei State.

In a statement, MSF says more than 50 wounded people, including the two MSF staff members, were brought to the MSF hospital in Lankien – approximately 50 kilometers north of Pieri where they are now receiving treatment.

The doctors without borders say the one patient and three MSF staff were at the healthcare center when the fighting erupted in the area around Pieri in the early morning of Saturday.

“We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of our staff, and all those affected,” said Steve MacKay, MSF deputy head of mission in South Sudan.

Mackay condemns in the strongest possible terms the outrageous act of inter-communal violence that has left dozens of people seriously wounded, and fear many more are dead.

In mid-March when inter-communal violence erupted in some parts of the country, the MSF healthcare center in Pieri received 68 wounded people in less than 12 hours, many of them in critical conditions.

As a result of this act of recurring violence, MSF has suspended medical activities in Pieri until it receives reassurances for the safety of its staff.

The statement further says MSF remains committed to continue delivering lifesaving medical assistance to the people of Pieri and Jonglei State.

