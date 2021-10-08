8th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Malaria cases overwhelm Rumbek hospital

Malaria cases overwhelm Rumbek hospital

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Mothers care for their sick children in front of the pediatric word at Rumbek General Hospital in Rumbek on Thursday, October 7, 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

Cases of malaria have overwhelmed the Rumbek General Hospital in Lakes State, a health official has said.

Mawet Bol, the registrar at the hospital, says the health facility has been handling an overwhelming number of patients since June.

Currently, Bol says the hospital – equipped with just 178 beds – is caring for nearly 1,000 malaria patients.

“We have now 940 in-patients. We even admit like three or four children in one bed,” he told Eye Radio on Thursday.

Bol appealed to the government and its health partners to help expand the hospital.

Malaria remains a primary cause of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 260,000 African children under the age of five die from malaria annually.

Approximately 95% of the country is endemic for malaria, with high transmission in South Sudan throughout the year, according to South Sudan Medical Journal.

It says malaria accounts for 20-40% of all health facility visits, 30% of all hospital admissions, and is a main cause of death (Malaria Consortium).

On Wednesday, the UN World Health Organization recommended use of malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions.

RTS,S/AS01 is the first, and to date, the only vaccine that has demonstrated it can significantly reduce malaria, and life-threatening severe malaria, in young African children.

WHO bases its recommendation on results from an ongoing pilot program in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that has reached more than 800 000 children since 2019.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nimule: Officials demand $50 despite free visa deal with Uganda 1

Nimule: Officials demand $50 despite free visa deal with Uganda

Published Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Kiir’s tight grip on petrodollars threatens peace deal implementation – report 2

Kiir’s tight grip on petrodollars threatens peace deal implementation – report

Published Wednesday, October 6, 2021

School founder to sue WHO over ‘unprofessional’ drug administration 3

School founder to sue WHO over ‘unprofessional’ drug administration

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

Kenyatta family runs secret offshore companies – report 4

Kenyatta family runs secret offshore companies – report

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

Gov’t holds talks with Kitgwang faction 5

Gov’t holds talks with Kitgwang faction

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Makuei denies Kiir’s grip on oil money is killing peace

Published 2 hours ago

Don’t let Juba politicians use you, VP Abdelbagi tells conflict-rocked WES residents

Published 2 hours ago

EU offers $41 million for building feeder roads, support 100,000 people

Published 3 hours ago

Labor ministry effects new pay structure

Published 7 hours ago

Snake bite cases rise in Jonglei

Published 7 hours ago

Malaria cases overwhelm Rumbek hospital

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.