1st July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Man dies after sustaining injury in attempted robbery

Man dies after sustaining injury in attempted robbery

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

Two men clean up the crime scene after the border was taken by police, on Thursday, July 1, 2021 | Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio

A young man believed to be in his mid-20s has died after he sustained gunshot wound in an alleged attempted robbery in Juba on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at Jonduru 3am when about four robbers attacked a soldier’s house.

The unnamed soldier returned fire, hitting one and scaring off the others.

The robber who caught a bullet has been identified as Malek Deng, who succumbed to the injury hours later.

“Before he died, he said they were four in number and they had come from Khor Williang where they lived. He also named his colleagues,” said an eyewitness.

In 2020, residents in the area raised an alarm over what they called an increase in armed night robberies, rape, and killings.

In February this year, a boda-boda man was also killed by criminals.

Previously, residents there had called for establishment of a police post in the area to fight crime in the area, a request that was turned down by police authorities.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gatwech no longer SPLA-IO Chief of Staff -Machar 1

Gatwech no longer SPLA-IO Chief of Staff -Machar

Published Monday, June 28, 2021

Governor Cleto’s bodyguard found dead 2

Governor Cleto’s bodyguard found dead

Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Kiir reconstitutes public media bodies, with Mary Ajith as head of SSBC 3

Kiir reconstitutes public media bodies, with Mary Ajith as head of SSBC

Published Thursday, June 24, 2021

Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm 4

Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm

Published Sunday, June 27, 2021

Peace MPs to be sworn-in on 9 July 5

Peace MPs to be sworn-in on 9 July

Published 24 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Man dies after sustaining injury in attempted robbery

Published 1 min ago

EES men who killed wives for not preparing meals go to jail

Published 4 hours ago

Gov’t starts process to set up truth and healing commission

Published 17 hours ago

Head coach feels ‘disappointed’ by SSFA

Published 17 hours ago

Juba, Nairobi urged to reduce distance & cost of doing business

Published 21 hours ago

Peace MPs to be sworn-in on 9 July

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.