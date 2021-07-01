Man dies after sustaining injury in attempted robbery

A young man believed to be in his mid-20s has died after he sustained gunshot wound in an alleged attempted robbery in Juba on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at Jonduru 3am when about four robbers attacked a soldier’s house.

The unnamed soldier returned fire, hitting one and scaring off the others.

The robber who caught a bullet has been identified as Malek Deng, who succumbed to the injury hours later.

“Before he died, he said they were four in number and they had come from Khor Williang where they lived. He also named his colleagues,” said an eyewitness.

In 2020, residents in the area raised an alarm over what they called an increase in armed night robberies, rape, and killings.

In February this year, a boda-boda man was also killed by criminals.

Previously, residents there had called for establishment of a police post in the area to fight crime in the area, a request that was turned down by police authorities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter