EES men who killed wives for not preparing meals go to jail

The High Court in Eastern Equatoria State has sentenced two men to prison for killing their wives during food-related fights.

The court heard that Michael Oheda, 34, killed his Elizabeth Ikiya in Magwi in December 2020.

He beat her to death after she refused to prepare food for him for six days.

Oheda will spend three years in jail for killing his 24-year-old wife, whom they had three children.

The second incident took place in Imurok village in Torit County three months ago when Albert Amon Atto, 49, attacked and killed his wife Regina Ibwaha, 25.

The court prosecutors said both Albert and Regina were drinking alcohol when the incident took place that fateful night.

After Ibwaha declined to prepare supper, Amon attacked her with a machete, killing her instantly. They had two children.

Albert will now spend four years in prison.

Before announcing the verdicts, the Torit High Court Judge, Obaj Denyong, asked the families to decide whether to ask for blood compensation, maximum sentence or pardon.

The families, for the sake of children, appealed for reduced sentences.

“For the sake of the children and public interest, the court sentenced first convict to three years in prison and the second man to a terms of four years,” Judge Obaj Anyang told Eye Radio.

The South Sudan Penal Code 2008 states that whoever causes the death of another person commits the offence of murder, and upon conviction be sentenced to death or imprisonment for life, and may also be liable to a fine.

However, it also allows the deceased’s “nearest relatives” to opt for customary blood compensation.

This grants the court the power to reduce death sentence to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years.

