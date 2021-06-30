Gov’t starts process to set up truth and healing commission

The government has launched a consultative process to establish the Commission of Truth, Reconciliation and Healing in the country.

In May 2021, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs established a technical committee in accordance with chapter five of the revitalized peace agreement.

The committee is tasked with designing legislation and ensuring the experiences of women, men, girls and boys are sufficiently documented and incorporated in the bill.

The 33-member committee includes representatives of the peace parties, civil society organizations, health experts, technocratic, faith-based, women and youth groups.

In his opening remarks on Wednesday, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar said the process is crucial in uniting the country.

“For people to reconcile, you must talk it out. You must tell the truth, what happened. Because you won’t reconcile without telling it and this is important,” Dr. Machar stated.

“Once we have told the story, then we say: ‘okay, let us move forward.’ That becomes the process of reconciliation.

“There can be other things that would happen in the process because the result from the commission will be awaited by the other mechanisms; the hybrid court.”

The process also seeks to develop a law on the Commission using a participatory and consultative approach, the deal stipulates.

Once enacted, the Commission will be established and conduct hearings where people will share their experiences on human rights abuses since 2013.

Dr. Riek Machar further stated that this will put South Sudan on the path to social cohesion and sustainable peace.

“Healing process takes time. You first reconcile, and then you accept that this thing is over then you start to heal,” he continued.

The peace agreement obligates the unity government to initiate legislation for the establishment of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing.

It is an independent hybrid judicial body, to be known as the Hybrid Court for South Sudan, Compensation, and Reparation Authority.

This legislation shall clearly define the mandate and jurisdiction of the three institutions including but not limited to their establishment and funding, and actors.

The legislation will also stipulate the processes for public participation in the selection of their respective members.

