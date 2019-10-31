Man killed in Abyei road ambush

One person has been reportedly killed and four others wounded in a road ambush in Abyei Area.

According to the Abyei Administrative Area Chief, the incident occurred near Wunkiir on Wednesday.

Kuol Alor told Eye Radio that a Toyota Landcruiser bearing plate number SSD065A was heading to Anet peace market when armed men shot the tires, forcing the driver to stop.

About eight attackers, whose identities are yet to be known, then forced the passengers out of the vehicle before robbing them of their valuables and later on “ordering the driver to proceed”.

However, the 32-year-old driver identified as Mageng Alor Deng allegedly refused to drive the car whose tires were already inflated.

“As a result, the armed men opened fire, killing the driver,” said Chief Alor.

Among those injured are two children and two women, one of whom was shot in the chest.

The Abyei area administrator said most of the passengers then escaped to the nearby bushes.

Kuol Alor said the vehicle was carrying 13 passengers.

This latest incident happened while the Ngok Dinka marks the 6th anniversary of the unilateral referendum organized in 2013 in Abyei area.