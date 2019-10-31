31st October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Man killed in Abyei road ambush

Man killed in Abyei road ambush

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 mins ago

Abyei Area

One person has been reportedly killed and four others wounded in a road ambush in Abyei Area.

According to the Abyei Administrative Area Chief, the incident occurred near Wunkiir on Wednesday.

Kuol Alor told Eye Radio that a Toyota Landcruiser bearing plate number SSD065A was heading to Anet peace market when armed men shot the tires, forcing the driver to stop.

About eight attackers, whose identities are yet to be known, then forced the passengers out of the vehicle before robbing them of their valuables and later on “ordering the driver to proceed”.

However, the 32-year-old driver identified as Mageng Alor Deng allegedly refused to drive the car whose tires were already inflated.

“As a result, the armed men opened fire, killing the driver,” said Chief Alor.

Among those injured are two children and two women, one of whom was shot in the chest.

The Abyei area administrator said most of the passengers then escaped to the nearby bushes.

Kuol Alor said the vehicle was carrying 13 passengers.

This latest incident happened while the Ngok Dinka marks the 6th anniversary of the unilateral referendum organized in 2013 in Abyei area.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir’s office revoke multi-million-dollar oil deal after public outcry 1

Kiir’s office revoke multi-million-dollar oil deal after public outcry

Published Monday, October 28, 2019

IGAD’s internal wrangles over chairmanship 2

IGAD’s internal wrangles over chairmanship

Published Monday, October 28, 2019

Four injured in Bor plane crash 3

Four injured in Bor plane crash

Published Monday, October 28, 2019

IGAD envoys discuss S. Sudan peace process 4

IGAD envoys discuss S. Sudan peace process

Published Friday, October 25, 2019

Netizens scoff at a diplomatic goof 5

Netizens scoff at a diplomatic goof

Published Friday, October 25, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Man killed in Abyei road ambush

Published 2 mins ago

People challenge Kiir to have his directives implemented

Published 1 hour ago

Gen. Cirilo passes on

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir ‘re-empowers’ police

Published 8 hours ago

SSBC misspells its chief’s name, drawing criticisms

Published 10 hours ago

Five-man team to investigate ex-NRA boss over “fraud”

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.