People challenge Kiir to have his directives implemented

Some members of the public are urging President Salva Kiir to ensure every directive he issues in the interest of the public is implemented timely.

On Wednesday, the President directed the police to take over from the army the responsibility of protecting the civilians and their properties.

Article 155.2.a. of the transitional constitution of South Sudan mandates the police to prevent, combat and investigate crime, maintain law and public order, protect the people and their properties.

Previously, residents of Juba complaints of increased armed robberies in their respective suburbs.

During the launch of an annual conference for senior police officers in Juba, Kiir directed some members of the organized forces who are occupying civilians’ houses to immediately vacate.

President Kiir has also directed the traffic police who harasses motorists to stop doing so.

He directed all the organized forces to ensure safety of the civilians across the country.

However, some members of the public say such directives have been issued several times but civilians continue to suffer in the hands of the organized forces.

“I listened to the speech of the president and in fact I’m happy. However, the questions is, who will listen to his directives?” Said Bith Ezekiel (real name withheld) on the Dawn.

“The people he is appointing and giving the positions to deliver are working for their own interests. They are working against the people of South Sudan.”

Others say acknowledging that his employees are committing crimes with impunity means “weak leadership”.

“You are the highest authority, your people are crying, their houses are being grabbed and you know that without doing anything, who else will they go to for help,” a caller who requested anonymity stressed.

Over the years, police have been accused of being drunk while on duty, brutality, negligence, human rights abuse, and killing.

“This is a good speech but the problem is within the police themselves, they are the ones committing crimes in this country,” another Eye Radio listener said.

Another presidential directive that remains unimplemented is an order to return rid Equatoria Region of cattle that have been a cause of conflict between herders and the farming host communities.