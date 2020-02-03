3rd February 2020
Maridi FM goes off-air in protest of detained journalist

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

The management of Maridi FM has shut down the radio in protest against the arrest of its journalist.

On Saturday, security agents reportedly arrested and tortured Sports Journalist Isaac Van working for Maridi FM, 88.9.

The radio is operated by Maridi Service Agency.

Journalist Van was reportedly picked by national security officers from the studio during his sports show on Saturday morning.

The Station Manager Stephen Bakendo Isaac says the security officers told him they are detaining the journalists for communicating “false information” about sports activities in the state.

Last month, Maridi local football association suspended all football related activities due to corruption allegations against the secretary general of the association.

Bakendo is urging the Media Authority in Juba to intervene and release the journalist.

He said since 2017, journalists of Maridi FM have been arrested three times.

“This morning we have decided not to work because our colleague is still in detention and we will do this thing [protest] till he is released,” Bakendo told Eye Radio on Monday.

“Until our colleague in detention is released we cannot resume our work normally.”

When contacted, the Deputy Governor of Maridi State, Samuel Bati, confirmed the arrest.

He, however, said he is in discussions with the management of the radio station.

3rd February 2020

