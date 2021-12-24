24th December 2021
Maridi health workers down tools over unpaid salaries

Author: Alhadi Hawari

Doctors at Maridi Hospital attend to some of the Ibba schoolchildren who developed adverse side effects of Praziquantel | Credit | Courtesy

More than thirty health workers at Maridi hospital in Western Equatoria State have abandoned their jobs due to unpaid salaries.

The health workers include three medical doctors, nurses and midwives.

This is according to one of the doctors at the county hospital.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the doctor who is not taking part in the protest said his colleagues are demanding this month’s salary.

But the Doctors with Africa, also known as CUAMM, that’s supporting the health facility, has delayed their salaries until January.

This then angered the health workers, causing them to lay down their tools.

“Some of the staff just decided to leave the work, and when they were told there was no money, all of them left and I am the only one who remained in the word,” said one of the health workers who doesn’t want to be identified.

“The staff were demanding their salaries for December, I think some of them were ready for the salary because of this Christmas pressure, so they were expecting to get their salaries before Christmas but unfortunately it did not work.”

