Aru Junction farmers decry herdsmen’s activities, ask the gov’t to intervene

Farmers in Aru Junction in Central Equatoria have called on the government to intervene in the influx of cattle keepers from neighboring states into the area.



The area, situated about 55 miles from Juba, connects the national capital to Magwi along the Nimule highway.

David Mayanja, one of the area farmers affected by the herders presence in the area.

He says the pastoralists who arrived there four days ago, have interfered with their farm lands, grazing the cattle all around the village.

Speaking on the Dawn Show’s residents report this morning, Mayanja described the situation as disturbing to them.

“Our problem here as farmers at Aru Junction, are the cattle keepers. Because cattle keepers these days we cannot even go anywhere because of our farms,”

“Now, we are be disturbed here just too much. These cattle will destroy our garden. They have been here for four days now.”

Tila Tila, a resident at Aru-junction, who said he has witnessed the situation, called on the government to intervene.

“This problem of cattle being brought by vehicle even with children. This is not good. Let the government look into it.” Tila Tila said.

In 2017, President Salva Kiir issued a decree ordering cattle keepers to move all their livestock out of the Greater Equatoria region.

But herders have continued to defy the order.

