Land grabbing, cattle-related incidents remain major challenge in CES, says Governor Adil

Land grabbing, communal violence, cattle-related incidents, and NAS insurgency are some of the challenges faced by the citizens of Central Equatoria state as it heads to the festive season, the Governor Emmanuel Adil stated in his Christmas message.



There have been conflicts related to land grabbing and unlawful allotment of land in the capital Juba.

This includes areas of Gumbo, Tokiman, Loggo East and West, Gorom and Sombia among others.

Nearly two week ago, governor’s body guards clashed with informal settlers during an assessment tour in Garbo area.

As result, three people including a soldier were reportedly killed during the confrontation, according to a police report.

On Tuesday, communal fighting erupted between Tali and Kobura sections near the SSPDF headquarters – Bilpam, which also left at ten dead, and another injured.

In a letter addressed to the public as his Christmas message, Governor Emmanuel Adil stated that although this Christmas will be celebrated under relative calm the country is faced with many challenges.

“The fact is that Central Equatoria is still facing challenges of insecurity ranging from land grabbing, communal violence, and cattle-related incidents and insecurity caused by the NAS insurgency,” the governor said.

He said in regards to the safety of the citizens and their properties in the state during the festive celebrations, the state government has put in place all necessary measures.

Governor Adil urged the public to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols issued by the national task force on COVID-19.

The governor further added that the state is determined to solve these problems and he called on the citizens to embrace the culture of peace, love and unity.

Governor Adil decried the way businessmen charge during the festive season.

He points out that the origin and tradition of Christmas was for celebration, sharing and merry making but over the years this tradition is first changing where some use it for cheating to maximize profits.

The Governor says this practice goes contrary to the Christian values of honesty and serving humanity with diligence.