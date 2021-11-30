30th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Mayor Allah-Jabu promises to address exorbitant taxes on traders

Mayor Allah-Jabu promises to address exorbitant taxes on traders

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 2 mins ago

Michael Allah-Jabu, the new Mayor of Juba City said he will implement the plans and programs of the office with new spirit - credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | Nov. 29, 2021

The new mayor of Juba city has said addressing complaints of traders on exorbitant taxes is one of his top priorities.

Prior to the dismissal of ex-mayor Kalsito Ladu, traders had launched complaints against the council over what they called unreasonable fees imposed by the authorities.

The complaints noted by the chamber of commerce, prompted the institution to take up the matter with the city council.

Some of them owning shops said they were forced to pay about 7,000 pounds as a fine for a used bottle of water found near a kiosk.

Others were ordered to pay mayor fee, garbage collection fee, and sanitation fee – all of which amounted to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

According to Michael Allah-Jabu, the charges were illegal and the officers were acting outside the council by-laws.

“One of my priorities is the issue of tax collection, the rate schedule, it is the law we have as the City Council to manage all sorts of revenue or tax collections,” Mayor Allah-Jabu said.

“We want to know if our officers are collecting the taxes correctly based on the rates we have. Even the fines we impose on traders, are they doing it in a right manner or not.

“We will soon call for an urgent meeting with all the traders here, we will sit down with them and listen to some of their challenges in the market, this is part of harmonizing the market prices.”

Mayor Allah-Jabu called on traders to collaborate with his office in addressing the challenges facing them.

Currently on air

08:00:00 - 08:15:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces 1

Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali 2

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali

Published Tuesday, November 23, 2021

NRA blocks 10 bank accounts over alleged tax evasion 3

NRA blocks 10 bank accounts over alleged tax evasion

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp 4

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp

Published Thursday, November 25, 2021

Too many commanders-in-chief in S Sudan, a governor expresses worry 5

Too many commanders-in-chief in S Sudan, a governor expresses worry

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mayor Allah-Jabu promises to address exorbitant taxes on traders

Published 2 mins ago

S Sudan prepared for new Covid variant, says MoH

Published 30 mins ago

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns

Published 14 hours ago

Mvolo man ends life after spat with wife

Published 16 hours ago

Reorganization of Juba city ‘must continue,’ says new Mayor

Published 17 hours ago

Aweil man appeals for family’s release from in-laws in Kordofan

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.