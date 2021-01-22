Media urged to disseminate the national development strategy

The minister of finance and planning has called on the media in the country to disseminate the national development strategy.

The national development strategy is the first national planning document providing guidance since the country’s development plan expired in 2016.

Chapter 4 of the revitalized agreement requires the ministry of finance and planning to review the national development strategy.

Thus, the Ministry of Finance and Planning through the national development strategy secretariat in collaboration with the Ebony Center realigned the priority of the national development strategy to the revitalized peace agreement.

It says the review process is timely as the national development strategy expires at the end of this year, adding that the review is important because the country context has changed since the national development strategy was formulated and launched.

The Minister of Finance and Planning, Athian Diing Athian told journalists on Wednesday that they are engaging the media outlets to help disseminate the strategy plan.

“This workshop is primarily to engage and inform different media outlets by providing them with essential information and documents in regard to the National Development Strategy review process and for media to publicize this important process,” the minister of finance said.

“At the national and state level, will be facilitated by the member of the national development strategy secretariat with the support of Ebony center for strategic studies consultancy.”

“The coordination of consultant at national and state level will liaise with the state ministry of finance.”

Mr. Athian says the media is important in the process.

“The media publicity will be a very crucial element at every step of this process. The process will use different media outlets including FM radio stations and TV, newspapers and social media to create awareness about national development strategy review.” He added.

The main objective of the national development strategy is to consolidate peace and stabilize the economy.

The strategy has six strategic deliverables which include; create enabling conditions for and facilitate the voluntary return and integration of displaced South Sudanese.

It also aimed to develop appropriate laws and enforce the rule of laws, ensure secure access to adequate and nutritious food, silence the guns by facilitating a permanent cessation of hostilities, restore and expand the provision of basic services, and restore and maintain basic transport infrastructures such as roads and bridges.

