Soldier shoots himself after killing wife in Juba

An officer of the South Sudan Defense Forces has reportedly killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in Juba.

The 41-year-old captain identified by a relative as Deng Tong Akol murdered his wife before killing himself in Juba’s New Site residential area on Thursday, Jan 21.

“He quarrelled with his wife and then shot her, then he disappeared,” the police spokesperson confirmed.

“Later on [after] he discovered his wife had died, he killed himself,” Major-General Daniel Justin said.

Incidents of army officers killing families members and themselves have been reported in the past.

In 2019, a soldier in Wau shot dead his wife, children before killing himself in a domestic case.

Similar cases have been reported in Torit, Eastern Equatoria state.

