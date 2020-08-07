7th August 2020
Meet Margaret Lokurnyang, S Sudan's youngest female politician

Author: Amos Guya | Published: 1 min ago

Ms. Margaret Lokuryang Lado, the youngest female politician from Federal Democratic Party headed by Gabriel Changson | Credit | Amos Guya | Eye Radio - August 6, 2020

Many in South Sudan may not know who is Margaret Lokurnyang Lado. But most veteran SPLM/SPLA politicians know her father, Lokurnyang Lado who was killed at the beginning of the liberation war.

Margaret is among the few young female leaders in the country who have just joined the political arena.

The young politician took part in the peace talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the ticket of the Federal Democratic Party headed by Gabriel Changson, now part of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance as per revitalized peace agreement.

After the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in 2018, Margaret becomes one of the members of the dissemination unit of the National Pre-transitional Committee responsible for publicity and advocacy.

Speaking to Eye Radio, the daughter of South Sudan’s freedom fighter said that much work is needed to be done in the country. “Gaining our independence was just a celebration but the real journey is the journey we are part-taking right now.”

The young female leader stated that women are the backbone of the community. “Whatever those women in leadership do, I know that they are doing it for the interest of the country.”

Eye Radio’s Amos Guya talks to Margaret regarding women’s role in the liberation movement and also in the revitalized peace agreement.

The interview took place at her residence in Juba on Thursday, 6th August 2020.

 

7th August 2020

