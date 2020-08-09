VP Taban threatens to sue lawmaker for defaming him

Vice President Taban Deng Gai is threatening to file a lawsuit against a member of the lower house, Honorable Mary Ayen, for a libel.

Hon. Ayen represents Ruweng Administrative Area at the Council of States.

In an article published on the 25th of May, 2020, Hon. Ayen accused Vice President Taban Deng of involvement in attacks against civilians in the area.

However, lawyers representing the Vice President said the article was intended to make people think the worst of the vice president and tarnishing his image and expose him to ridicule.

Vice President Taban Deng demanded that Hon. Ayen apologize within seven days or face legal proceedings against her.

He also asked her to declare publicly that such a statement was false and make suitable correction of the statement and a sufficient apology.