9th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   VP Taban threatens to sue lawmaker for defaming him

VP Taban threatens to sue lawmaker for defaming him

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 12 hours ago

First Vice President Taban Deng Gai speaking at the Atlantic Council conference in the United State - File Photo

Vice President Taban Deng Gai is threatening to file a lawsuit against a member of the lower house, Honorable Mary Ayen, for a libel.

Hon. Ayen represents Ruweng Administrative Area at the Council of States.

In an article published on the 25th of May, 2020, Hon. Ayen accused Vice President Taban Deng of involvement in attacks against civilians in the area.

However, lawyers representing the Vice President said the article was intended to make people think the worst of the vice president and tarnishing his image and expose him to ridicule.

Vice President Taban Deng demanded that Hon. Ayen apologize within seven days or face legal proceedings against her.

He also asked her to declare publicly that such a statement was false and make suitable correction of the statement and a sufficient apology.

Popular Stories
Why Wau’s incident almost brought the SSPDF and SPLA-IO to war 1

Why Wau’s incident almost brought the SSPDF and SPLA-IO to war

Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Water tank kills Juba baby girl 2

Water tank kills Juba baby girl

Published Thursday, August 6, 2020

President Kiir condoles with family of murdered kids, promises swift justice 3

President Kiir condoles with family of murdered kids, promises swift justice

Published Monday, August 3, 2020

Police close to identifying exact killer of siblings in Juba 4

Police close to identifying exact killer of siblings in Juba

Published Friday, August 7, 2020

Kiir gives Igga green light to introduce economic reforms 5

Kiir gives Igga green light to introduce economic reforms

Published Friday, August 7, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

20 die in disarmament clashes in Tonj

Published 6 hours ago

Hon Ayen “won’t apologize” to VP Taban

Published 10 hours ago

Gov’t urged to deploy police in Jenderu area of Juba

Published 11 hours ago

Armed cattle-keepers set condition before handing over their guns

Published 11 hours ago

Bilpam set to retire officers in upcoming army reforms

Published 12 hours ago

VP Taban threatens to sue lawmaker for defaming him

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.