Melut county finally receives $3 million in oil shares, official

Melut Community in Upper Nile State has revealed that it has finally received $3 million in oil shares in two installments this year.



Melut County has about 500 oil wells – with a production of more than 120,000 barrels per day.

According to the petroleum management act, 2% of net oil revenue goes to the producing state while 3% is for development projects in the producing communities.

But the concerned government institutions have reportedly been violating the provisions.

Stephen Dheiu Dau is the chairman of Melut Community, also former national minister of finance and economic planning told Eye Radio that the county committee has received the money.

He stated, early this year, the county committee of seven members received $2 million in the presence of the former commissioner of Melut county.

Dheiu added that the county also recently received additional $1 million in the presence of the current commissioner.

“Yes, as of this year, they [Melut community] have received around $2 million which is not the whole amount. They [Melut community] should be much more than this. Around $1 million has been given from 3%… So, it’s around $3 million of 3% of oil revenues shares,” Stephen Dheiu told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview.

Stephen Dhieu went on to say the community is utilizing this amount for building the county’s headquarters and three senior schools.

“The committee of the 3% decided to designate some of this amount to implement projects, such as senior schools in three Payams, and part of this amount has been also given to the contractor that is implementing the headquarters of the county.”

He stated that some of the money was used to pay the salaries of the teachers.

Early this year, the Auditor-General recommended the use of legal means to recover money illegally appropriated by the country’s finance bodies to individuals and other entities.

The auditor revealed that over 50 million dollars, a part of 2% and 3% shares meant to be paid to oil-producing states, was misappropriated.

The report mentioned that oil-producing areas of Upper Nile and the Unity States and Ruweng Administrative area have been deprived of a sum of $50 million from 2011 to 2020.

According to the report of the auditor general on the accounts of 3% for the period of 2011 to 2020, the ministry of finance and planning shall ensure transparency and accountability should proportionately distribute the 3% transfer to the state and communities.

