29th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   S Sudan fourth most dangerous country for journalists in 2021

S Sudan fourth most dangerous country for journalists in 2021

Author: Chany Nirew | Published: 43 seconds ago

A billboard bearing a message titled: "Promote Freedom of Expression and Human Rights in South Sudan." erected on a road leading to the Malakia Police Station toward UAP Tower in Juba - credit | AMDISS | Juma

South Sudan still maintains the fourth place as one of the world’s worst countries in terms of prosecuting killers of journalists, a position it earned in 2020 report.

This is according to the new data of global impunity index released by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The latest report titled ‘Killers of journalists still get away with murder’ highlights unresolved killings of journalists in countries where “members of the press are singled out for murder and the perpetrators go scot-free.”

It shows 81% of journalist murders were not accounted for across the world in the last 10 years.

South Sudan has 5 unsolved cases of murder against journalists since September 2011.

The Media Authority Act of 2013 prohibits the unlawful arrest, detention, harassment, intimidation and torture of journalists.

However, since the country’s independence in 2011, many journalists have reportedly abandoned the profession and some left the country due to what they term as a ‘hostile’ media environment.

Meanwhile, Somalia tops the list as the world’s worst country with 25 unresolved murders followed by Syria and Iraq with a record of 21 and 18 unresolved cases of murder respectively.

Afghanistan, which stands 5th in the list, has also seen an increased danger facing journalists after the abrupt fall of the country to Talibans in August this year.

Hundreds of journalists are said to have fled the country due to fear of the Taliban’s brutal record on press freedom.

According to the International Federation of Journalists, South Sudan Journalists are frequently harassed, intimidated, beaten or abducted and sometimes killed.

Last year, the UK Ambassador to South Sudan called upon the government to guarantee the safety of journalists to allow them to do their job freely.

Ambassador Chris Trott made the remarks in an event to mark the international Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

“We hear regular reports of journalists detained for doing their job. This is unacceptable as is the random censorship that leaves blank sections in our newspapers here in Juba,” he said.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib 1

Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests 2

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out 3

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out

Published Monday, October 25, 2021

Dr. Kenyi Spencer, an economist and writer, passes on 4

Dr. Kenyi Spencer, an economist and writer, passes on

Published Friday, October 22, 2021

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba 5

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S Sudan fourth most dangerous country for journalists in 2021

Published 43 seconds ago

Melut county finally receives $3 million in oil shares, official

Published 1 hour ago

Husbands challenged to accompany pregnant wives to clinic for HIV test

Published 21 hours ago

UN envoy concerned by impact of Sudanese unrests on Abyei issue

Published 22 hours ago

Deputy CJ asks citizens to report injustices amidst ‘judicial paralysis’

Published 24 hours ago

Herders kill Wau man over a reply

Published Thursday, October 28, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.