5th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   Midwives call for better working conditions

Midwives call for better working conditions

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan midwifery students attends to a baby on 9 February 2018. [Photo credit | |UNFPA

The chairperson for South Sudan Nurses and midwives has called for better working conditions for health practitioners as the country marks the World’s Midwifery Day.

Insufficient work-related security, accommodation, transport, and other benefits are some of the most challenges they are reportedly facing.

Repent Khamis disclosed that sometimes hospital lacks disposable nitrile gloves to carry out deliveries

As a result, he said they any positive response from the concerned authorities should include salary and wage increments.

According to experts, midwifery in South Sudan is among the least paid profession.

A nurse midwife earns between 2,000 and 5,000 South Sudanese pounds per month.

Khamis stated that the delayed salaries cannot pay for their food, housing, transport, and among others.

She urged the government to invest in “training more midwives and improving” their pay.

“The government should ensure that the environment that these midwives work in is very conducive,” Khamis added.

According to the United Nations, the world is currently facing a shortage of 900,000 midwives, with coronavirus further worsening the situation.

South Sudan currently has about 800 certified midwives serving a population of 11 million people.

International Day of the Midwife is observed annually on May 5.

It is celebrated to recognize the crucial role these essential healthcare professionals have in preventing maternal and newborn deaths and empowering women to make the best choices for themselves and their babies.

This year’s international day of the midwife theme is: “Follow the data: Invest in Midwives.”

Popular Stories
S.Sudan acquires two geophysical planes 1

S.Sudan acquires two geophysical planes

Published Friday, April 30, 2021

Fr. Mathiang’s relative taken into custody over bishop-elect’s shooting 2

Fr. Mathiang’s relative taken into custody over bishop-elect’s shooting

Published Monday, May 3, 2021

Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba 3

Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba

Published Thursday, April 29, 2021

Police offer 2 million reward for wanted kidnappers 4

Police offer 2 million reward for wanted kidnappers

Published Saturday, May 1, 2021

U.S demands arrest of those who attacked aid workers in JamJang 5

U.S demands arrest of those who attacked aid workers in JamJang

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies

Published 39 mins ago

Aweil court adjourns activist v governor case till 18 May

Published 3 hours ago

Midwives call for better working conditions

Published 4 hours ago

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir directs central bank boss to stabilize the economy

Published 7 hours ago

Lakes offers Warrap 30m pounds in blood compensation for slain soldiers

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.