Midwives call for better working conditions

The chairperson for South Sudan Nurses and midwives has called for better working conditions for health practitioners as the country marks the World’s Midwifery Day.

Insufficient work-related security, accommodation, transport, and other benefits are some of the most challenges they are reportedly facing.

Repent Khamis disclosed that sometimes hospital lacks disposable nitrile gloves to carry out deliveries

As a result, he said they any positive response from the concerned authorities should include salary and wage increments.

According to experts, midwifery in South Sudan is among the least paid profession.

A nurse midwife earns between 2,000 and 5,000 South Sudanese pounds per month.

Khamis stated that the delayed salaries cannot pay for their food, housing, transport, and among others.

She urged the government to invest in “training more midwives and improving” their pay.

“The government should ensure that the environment that these midwives work in is very conducive,” Khamis added.

According to the United Nations, the world is currently facing a shortage of 900,000 midwives, with coronavirus further worsening the situation.

South Sudan currently has about 800 certified midwives serving a population of 11 million people.

International Day of the Midwife is observed annually on May 5.

It is celebrated to recognize the crucial role these essential healthcare professionals have in preventing maternal and newborn deaths and empowering women to make the best choices for themselves and their babies.

This year’s international day of the midwife theme is: “Follow the data: Invest in Midwives.”

