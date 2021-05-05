Aweil court adjourns activist v governor case till 18 May

A court trial of an activist charged with defamation in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State has been adjourned to 14 days.

Samuel Garang Dut, a civil society activist in Aweil, is accused by Governor Tong Aken of libel and slander.

According to court records, Garang took pictures of a modern building constructed in Juba and claimed it belonged to Governor Aken.

Garang is said to have posted the pictures on social media with captions such as: “How could the governor build such expensive house while people of the state are suffering from hunger?”

The activist has also been critical of the governor’s handling of state affairs, accusing him of inconsistencies, lack of transparency and accountability.

On April 9, 2021, Governor Aken, through his lawyer, opened a defamation case against the activist and a warrant of arrest was issued by the state public prosecutor.

Garang was later released on bail.

On Tuesday, the court session was again adjourned after a few minutes of cross-examination.

Madut Santino Deng is the defense lawyer of the accused activist.

“We shall see if they have witnesses. Then the court will either convict my client or acquit him. If they sentence, him we shall appeal,” Madut Santino, defense lawyer, told Eye Radio from Aweil town via phone on Wednesday.

The court hearing was presided over by Judge Garang Mangok Yai and two prosecutors on the side of the governor.

Some members of the public have appealed to Governor Aken to drop the charges, maintaining that he is a public official who is subject to public scrutiny.

