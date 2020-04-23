Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the fifth case of Coronavirus in South Sudan.

This was confirmed to Eye Radio by Dr. Angok Gordon Kuol, the incident manager for COVID-19 at the Ministry of Health.

The other four cases were confirmed on 5, 7, and 9 of April.

The Ministry of Health has recently started testing people who want to travel outside Juba; the 5th patient is one of the people who came for that routine testing to get exit clearance from Juba.

The patient is now in isolation center and the contacts are being followed up.