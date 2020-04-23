23rd April 2020
Calm returns to Unity after days of clashes

Calm has reportedly returned to Unity State after cattle related communal clashes between two communities of the defunct Southern Liech State left seven people dead and four others injured earlier this week.

The clashes occurred on Monday and Tuesday when armed youth from the Panyinjiar County attacked a cattle camp in Mayiandit County.

Over 20,000 heads of cattle were raided in the attacks.

However, the Unity State caretaker Secretary of Information, Dhoal Koryom, said security forces have quelled the clashes.

“The caretaker governor of Unity State under SPLM-IO directed the division commander who is also his deputy currently based in Panyinjiar to calm the situation,” Koriom told Eye Radio Thursday morning.

“He also asked the two caretaker commissioners of Mayom and Panyinjiar counties to put in efforts to end the fighting. And since 20th and 21st, there have been no reports of ongoing fighting there.”

Communal conflicts over land, livestock, and water are common in some regions across the country, mainly fueled by the presence of illegal arms in the hands of civilians.

