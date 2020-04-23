23rd April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Humanitarian | National News   |   RRC gets two vehicles for COVID-19 response

RRC gets two vehicles for COVID-19 response

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

RRC chairperson Manase Waya after receiving the vehicles on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Photo/Gift Friday/UNHCR.

The UN Refugee Agency has donated two new land cruiser vehicles to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission meant to boast the monitoring of some border entry points into South Sudan.

This comes after health authorities raised complaints earlier this month over inadequate facilities and equipment to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The health authorities said health workers were finding it difficult to respond to suspected cases of Covid-19 due to lack of enough vehicles and fuel, among others.

The donation is UNHCR’s contribution towards enhancing proper cross border monitoring in this time of COVID-19, according to Adan Ilmi, the refugee agency’s country representative.

“COVID-19 is a threat to the whole world, so we want to appeal to our partners and RRC team to monitor the entry points and ensure that people who might come across are being provided with the right information,” Ilmi said.

“We want to appeal to refugees to stay until the situation stabilizes, UNHCR is not facilitating or promoting return from countries of Asylum even before COVID-19 started because now we are in danger.”

For his part, the Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – Manase Lomole Waya says the vehicles will facilitate their movements in ensuring various borders are controlled.

“We will use these vehicles along the borders to make sure we give them the message that this movement of spontaneous return that has been going on as stated by the presence of peace in the country will have to be halted a little bit so that we see to it that our people are not importing the disease,” he explained.

South Sudan has four confirmed covid-19 cases.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t “cancels” income tax 1

Gov’t “cancels” income tax

Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Makuei suspends SSBC director 2

Makuei suspends SSBC director

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon 3

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst 4

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force 5

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force

Published Sunday, April 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case

Published 6 mins ago

Calm returns to Unity after days of clashes

Published 3 hours ago

RRC gets two vehicles for COVID-19 response

Published 4 hours ago

IGAD convenes meeting over S.Sudan peace

Published 5 hours ago

Mansur Khalid dies in Khartoum

Published 6 hours ago

Peace monitor regrets ‘persistent delays’

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case

Read more...
Share