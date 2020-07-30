More people still missing after Baidit attack -Bishop Ngong

A religious leader in Jonglei State says the attack on Baidit Payam also happened in a church in which 24 people died.

Bishop Akur Ngong condemned the killing of women and children on a church ground in Jonglei state, describing it has “horrible and barbaric.”

On Monday, gunmen stormed Makol-Cuei village in Bor County and killed nine women, three children and five males.

The state authorities said the attackers believed to be from the neighboring community launched the assault on the village at 5PM, where they also stole over 500 heads of cattle.

“That incident is really horrible,” said the Bishop of the Internal Province of Jonglei.

Bishop Akur Ngong told Eye Radio this morning that the number of fatalities could be higher as more people are still missing.

“The real number of people who have died is not confirmed… those dead are now 23, but many people are still missing,” he added.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been reports of violent clashes in counties of Jonglei state and Pibor Administrative Area.

The fighting has largely involved armed youths from rival communities over cattle and revenge killings.

UN Human Rights Commission stated that the nature of the inter-communal has taken on an increasingly militarized character with military-style tactics and military-grade weapons.

“The protection of civilians should be the government of South Sudan under security enforcement agencies. The killing is terrible, and as a church, we really condemn that,” Bishop Ngong stressed.



Last month, President Salva Kiir formed an investigation committee led by Vice President — Dr. James Wani Igga to address the root causes of the problems.

However, fighting have only heightened in Pibor and now Baidit, despite a passionate appeal for peace by Dr. Wani Igga where he knelt before chiefs in Jonglei.

Last week, Daniel Deng Bul, the retired archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, said the conflict in Greater Jonglei can only be solved through the implementation of previously signed agreements.

Some of the past resolutions made by the Dinka, Nuer, and Murle communities included the formation of joint integrated police that would monitor the free movement of pastoralists and their cattle across the states.

They also agreed on the formation of community policing and joint mobile courts comprising of cattle keepers to handle criminal cases, return abducted children and report to relevant authorities.